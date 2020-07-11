Betty Lou Bryant 83, of Reading passed away Friday July 10, 2020 in Manor Care West Reading. She was born in Reading on July 10, 1937, a daughter of the late Stephen and Dorothy (Reinert) Liptak. Betty was a teacher’s assistant with the grandparents program through Alvernia College at 10th and Penn School. She was employed by Meridian Bank for several years before retiring. Surviving is her daughter, Michaelann and her husband Michael Byerly of Henderson, NV, 2 brothers; Stephen and his wife Diane Liptak of Birdsboro and Richard and his wife Dorothy Liptak of Muhlenberg. Betty was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Liptak. A Celebration of Betty Lou will be Saturday July 18, 2020 at 11am in Theo C Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St Reading. A gathering of friends and relatives will be Saturday 10-11am in the funeral home. Please pay respects at www.theocauman.com