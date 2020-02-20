Home

Betty Lou Lawrence


1930 - 2020
Betty Lou Lawrence Obituary
Bettie Lou Lawrence, 90, formerly of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, February 19th, at Moravian Manor, Lititz, PA. Born in Memphis, TN on February 1, 1930, she was a daughter of the late John P. Overstreet, & Helen (Brinich) Overstreet Reppert. Bettie Lou was the widow of Richard L. Lawrence, who passed away August 18, 1991. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her step-father, Paul Reppert, and siblings: Jack Overstreet, & Yvonne "Pat" Kaufman. Bettie Lou was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Auburn. She was a 1948 graduate of Auburn High School. She had worked as a secretary for Auburn Brick Company, for Pennsylvania National Bank, Auburn, as a teller, and Jones & Hunt, Orwigsburg, as a receptionist. Bettie is survived by a son, Jere Lawrence, and wife, Janice, Lititz, a daughter, Pamela White, and husband, Tom, Mohnton, PA, and grandchildren: Marcie Blatt, Jaclyn Fenstermacher, Nathaniel Lawrence, & Braden Lawrence. Service and interment will be privately held at the family’s convenience. At the family's request, donations in Bettie Lou's memory may be sent to 968 Postal Road, Suite 110 Allentown, PA 18109. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.gsesfuneralhomes.com Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services, LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
