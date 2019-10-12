|
Betty M. (Yerger) Eckenroth Betty M. (Yerger) Eckenroth, 85, formerly of Brecknock Twp., passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Mifflin Center. She was the widow of Robert K. Eckenroth, who died on April 24, 2008. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Lott M. and Alice (Keller) Yerger. Betty was a longtime employee of the Bollman Hat Factory in Adamstown. Surviving is a son, Thomas E. Eckenroth, of Reading; and a daughter, Ruth Ann Eckenroth, of West Reading. She is also survived by grandchildren: Betty Jo Sanchez, of Reading, Bobbie Jo Ohlinger, of Sinking Spring, Bonnie Rose, of Hamburg, Chandra Eckenroth, of Reading, and Charles Eckenroth, of Reading; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Harvey Yerger, of Hometown, Carl Yerger, of Gouglersville; and a sister, Margaret Messner, of Shillington. She was predeceased by siblings: Alan Yerger, William Yerger, Lott Yerger and Dorothy Glase. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Wyomissing Cemetery in Gouglersville. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019