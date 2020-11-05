Betty M. Reeser Betty M. Reeser, 90, of Laureldale, passed away on November 4, 2020 at Maidencreek Place. Born on March 10, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Clinton and May (Gerhart) Reeser. She was a 1948 graduate of Reading HIgh School. Betty was employed by David Crystal in Reading where she worked as a garment sewing machine operator for 49 years until her retirement in 1995. She was an active member at Rosedale UCC. She was also a member of the Berks County Orchid Society where she served as the Secretary for 40 years. Betty was active with Laureldale Senior Citizens, the Nativity 50 plus club and the International Ladies Garment Workers Union Local # 93. Betty also enjoyed working with the International Porcelain Art Teacher Association in Texas and Philadelphia where she served as the former President, Secretary and Treasurer for many years. Betty is survived by several cousins including Carol Kissinger of Strausstown. Funeral Services will be held privately at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty’s name may be made to Rosedale UCC, 1301 Bellevue Avenue, Laureldale, PA 19605. Online condolences can be given at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
. The Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, Temple, is entrusted with arrangements.