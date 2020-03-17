Home

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:30 PM
Forest Hills Memorial Park
Exeter Township, PA
View Map
Betty Mae Dautrich


1932 - 2020
Betty May Dautrich, 88, of Reading, passed away March 17, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Richard Edward Dautrich. Born in Reading, PA on July 1, 1932, she was a daughter of the late William Tobias and Annie Elida (Schmehl) Wilk. Betty May was a 1950 graduate of Reading High School. She was a member of the Salvation Army Church in Reading. She last worked as a clerk in the accounting department for CNA Insurance Company of Reading. She is survived by her daughters: Linda M., wife of John Miller Jr., of Reading and Ann Louise, wife of John Jureatic of Muhlenberg Township and a son Robert Edward Dautrich, husband of Margie (McNalty) Dautrich, of Tucson, AZ. 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Sarah Jablonski, Frederick Wilk, Charles Wilk, Helen (Wilk) Truckermiller, Barbara (Wilk) Truckermiller, Walter Wilk , Robert Wilk and Florence Kline. A graveside service will be held Friday at 12:30 PM at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or the , 968 Postal Road, Ste. 110 Allentown, PA 18109. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
