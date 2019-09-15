Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
6 Fairlane Rd
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 779-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Maguire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty (Bloom) Maguire


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty (Bloom) Maguire Obituary

Betty V. Maguire, 95, of Exeter Township, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, in Berkshire Center.

She was the wife of Raymond G. Maguire, who passed away July 25, 1969. Born in Hoboken, New Jersey, Mrs. Maguire was the daughter of the late Willard W. and Laura M. (Reeder) Bloom. She was employed by Goodwill

Industries in Robesonia as a clerk last employed in 2011. Mrs. Maguire is survived by her daughter, Lois A. (Maguire) Volence, wife of Joseph R. Volence, of Exeter Township; and was preceded in death by her son, Raymond G. Maguire Jr., February 9, 2013. She is also survived by her grandsons, Joseph Volence and John Volence, husband of Emily Volence; and her great-grandsons, Logan and Jack Volence.

Mrs. Maguire was preceded in death by her sisters: Grace Bloom, Mary (Bloom) Fischer and Doris (Bloom)Waltz.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, is in charge of arrangements and online

condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now