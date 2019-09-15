|
Betty V. Maguire, 95, of Exeter Township, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, in Berkshire Center.
She was the wife of Raymond G. Maguire, who passed away July 25, 1969. Born in Hoboken, New Jersey, Mrs. Maguire was the daughter of the late Willard W. and Laura M. (Reeder) Bloom. She was employed by Goodwill
Industries in Robesonia as a clerk last employed in 2011. Mrs. Maguire is survived by her daughter, Lois A. (Maguire) Volence, wife of Joseph R. Volence, of Exeter Township; and was preceded in death by her son, Raymond G. Maguire Jr., February 9, 2013. She is also survived by her grandsons, Joseph Volence and John Volence, husband of Emily Volence; and her great-grandsons, Logan and Jack Volence.
Mrs. Maguire was preceded in death by her sisters: Grace Bloom, Mary (Bloom) Fischer and Doris (Bloom)Waltz.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019