Betty May Lucas, 92, formerly of Auburn, PA passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 in her son’s home in Allentown. She was the wife of the late Ernest D. Lucas. Born in Pottsville, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Alice (Eichorn) Roeder. Before retiring in 2005, she worked as a private housekeeper. Survivors: son Todd R. Seigfried and his wife Ellen of Allentown; 2 grandchildren, Alex Seigfried and his wife Keri, Morgan Stein and her husband Chev; 5 great grandchildren Maya, Boris, Eleanor, Laurel, Xavier and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 4 brothers. Services: None Memorials can be made to the Auburn Volunteer Fire Co., c/o Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown, 18102.



