Betty Caroline Mengel, 94, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services, Laureldale. Born in Reading, Betty was the daughter of the late Henry and Mabel(Kramer) Mengel. She was a member of the former St. Thomas United Church of Christ in Reading. She was preceded in death by sisters Virginia and Linda, and a brother William. Betty is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was a 1943 graduate of Reading High School. Upon graduation, she was a city school crossing guard. She served in the Navy from 1951-1955. She participated in basketball and softball. Her working career with the Department of the Navy and Commerce from 1955-1983 included Fiscal Accounting Clerk, Meteorological Technician and Data Technician. Betty loved spending time with family and friends, she was an inspiration to everyone she met and loved all animals big and small. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 27th at 11 am from the Stitzel Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held 1 hour prior. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Humane Society,1801 N 11th St, Reading, PA 19604. www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020