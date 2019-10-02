|
|
Betty Jane Noll Betty Jane Noll, 91, passed away October 1, 2019, in her Temple residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Charles Edwin Noll, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage. Born, August 23, 1928, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Frederick J.A. and Prudence H. (Moyer) Bowman. Betty was employed as a waitress with Satler’s Bar and Grill, Reading, the original Temple Diner and Leo’s Italian Restaurant. She was a member of Alsace Lutheran Church, Muhlenberg Township. A 50-year member of Camp Fire Girls, she also loved the outdoors, especially gardening in her rose and vegetable gardens. Surviving are her two children, Kathleen S., widow of James S. Dautrich, of Temple, and Ronald C. Noll, of Silver Spring, Md. Other survivors include her grandchildren, Deborah L. Ernst and David R. Noll; and her great-grandchildren: Carter Ernst, Ryan Noll and Emily Noll. Betty was preceded in death by her four siblings: Virginia S. Weaver, Charles F. Bowman, Warren Bowman and Clarence Bowman. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Yvette Howard, Monica Covington and Deb Ramsey, in addition, to Tower Health at Home Hospice, for the special care they gave Betty. They also wish to thank Betty’s niece, Maxine Heller, for making it possible for Betty to be comfortable in her own home. Services will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Viewings will be held Friday evening from 6-7:30 and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Laureldale Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Tower Health at Home Hospice Care, 1170 Berkshire Blvd., Wyomissing, PA 19610, or online at towerhealthathome.org/hospice.care. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019