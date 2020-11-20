1/1
Betty P. Shirey
1932 - 2020
Betty P. Shirey Betty P. Shirey, 88, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020, at Chestnut Knoll, Boyertown. She was the wife of the late Earl “Chink” Shirey. Betty was born on August 19, 1932, in Gibraltar, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ervin Luke Bitler and Thelma (Hoffman) Bitler. Betty liked to crochet, play bingo, and put puzzles together. She also loved her dachshund, Gracie. Betty is survived by her daughters, Kathy Doney, Boyertown, PA, Sharon Robertson, Millsboro, DE, and Tina Turner, Boyertown, PA; and her five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family thanks the employees of Caring Hospice and the caregivers at Chestnut Knoll for the thoughtful and compassionate care of Betty. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., will be handling the arrangements. Donations may be made in Betty’s honor to Caring Hospice Services, 400 Commerce Dr., Suite C, Fort Washington, PA 19034.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
