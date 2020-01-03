|
|
Mrs. Betty M. (Conrad) Parry, 86, of Fleetwood, passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in her home. Born March 16, 1933, in Huffs Church, she was the daughter of the late Erma (Moyer) and Raymond Conrad. She and her husband of 61 years, James Parry, were married on November 27, 1958, in Reading, Pa. Betty worked for 25 years for Latisse, Reading, as a supervisor. She also volunteered at Encore, Fleetwood, helping prepare meals on wheels. Betty had a huge Betty Boop collection, loved to read and truly enjoyed playing bingo. In addition to her husband, James, Betty is survived by her two daughters, Betty J. (Parry) Wagner, wife of Myles H. Wagner Jr., Fleetwood; and Tina M. (Parry) Hawkins, wife of Robert L. Hawkins Jr., Fleetwood. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Cyrena J. (Wagner) Negri, wife of Raymond M. Negri, Fleetwood; Taliea J. (Wagner) Shustack, wife of Justin E. Shustack, Blandon; and Myles J. Wagner, husband of Christopher M. Torres, Allentown; her great-grandchildren: Andres M. Penaloza, Anthony J. Penaloza, Geovannie Oliveras and Mya H. Shustack; and by her nieces, Gloria Shelly and Carol Stuck. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Earl Conrad; and her sisters, Freda Miller and Lillian Leh. Funeral services for Betty will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood, PA. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Seisholtzville. A viewing for Betty will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to the Fleetwood Bible Church, 2847 Moselem Springs Rd, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Betty and her family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020