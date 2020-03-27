Home

Betty L. Quirin, 94 of Exeter Twp., passed away on March 26, in Elmcroft of Reading, assisted living community. She was the wife of the late Robert Quirin. Born in Harrisburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Derrick) McClure. She is survived by nieces. Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m., in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Carlisle, Pa. MARK J HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading, has charge. www.markjhummelfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
