Betty J. Reider, age 95, a resident of Chestnut Knoll, Boyertown, formerly resided in Ruscombmanor Township. She passed away on Tuesday February 11, 2020 in her residence. Wife of the late James B. Reider who passed on February 6, 2018. Betty was born in Bechtelville, the daughter of the late Lawrence Yorgey and Stella A. (Moyer) Yorgey She was a graduate of Oley Valley High School Class of 1942. Betty was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Pricetown. Betty had worked for the Oley Valley Area School District as a bus driver, retiring after 22 years. Prior she had worked in area hosiery mills for 15 years. Some of her interest and hobbies were gardening, baking, playing cards, putting together puzzles and going to country music shows. She is survived by her granddaughter Kristi M. (McCulley) wife of Jordon Angstadt of Mertztown and great granddaughter Hayley Angstadt. Also surviving are two nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her husband James, daughter Luann M. (Reider) McCulley and son in law Michael A. McCulley. Kristi would like to thank Chestnut Knoll and their staff for giving her grandmother such great care for the past two years. A viewing will be held Monday morning from 10:00AM to 11:00AM followed by a funeral service at 11:00AM in the Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. Burial will be in Friedens Cemetery, Oley. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020