Betty V. Rentschler, 97, formerly of Golf Road, Bern Township, went to her eternal home with the Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Phoebe Berks Health Care Center, where she resided since March 2017. She was the wife of the late Bruce J. Rentschler, who passed away in 1999. Born in Valley View, Schuylkill County, Betty was the daughter of the late I.W. and Alma (Updegrave) Miller. She moved to Reading, where she attended grade school, high school and college all on 13th Street in Reading. Betty graduated from Albright College in 1943 with a degree in home economics. She taught school in Oley, Annapolis, Md. and finished her career in Wilson School District in 1977. A member of Community Evangelical Church in Sinking Spring, Betty was a Sunday School teacher for 54 years, sang in the choir and played piano for the various children and adult departments. She was also an accompanist for the Young People’s Gospel Center in Reading. Betty is survived by her son, David B. Rentschler, husband of Linda H. (Hart) Rentschler, of Bern Township; and her grandson, Andrew D. Rentschler, of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by three brothers: twins Robert and Lewis Miller; and Richard Miller. Special thanks to the staff at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center for all of their special love and care for Betty over the last few years. Celebration of Life Service will be held in Community Evangelical Church, 51 Green Valley Road, Sinking Spring, Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. Reverend Michael Snedeker will officiate. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Charles Evans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Global Ministries, EC Church Center, 100 West Park Ave. Myerstown, PA 17067, or Child Evangelism Fellowship, 1307 Good Street, Reading, PA 19602, in memory of Mrs. Betty V. Rentschler. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
