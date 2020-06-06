Betty Louise Rhoads, 93, of the Lutheran Home at Topton and formerly of Friedensburg Road, Oley, went to meet her Lord on June 4, 2020. She was married June 15, 1946 in Christ Lutheran Church, Spangsville to Paul Franklin Rhoads, who died August 30, 2008. Born in Mount Penn, PA on August 15, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Paul C. and Paxton C. (Haas) Rhoads. Betty was first chair violinist in high school and graduated from Oley Valley High School in 1944. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Spangsville. Her first job was sewing hats for the service men during the war. She played piano, bells, and sang in the church choir. She was also a Sunday School teacher. Betty was a member of the Muhlenberg Chorus, and she was a volunteer at the Wernersville State Hospital. Betty loved to go bowling and enjoyed exercise classes. She loved cooking from scratch and taking care of her home. She loved nothing more than spending time with her large family. By nature, she was a nurturer and one of the kindest and most courageous women you could ever meet. Her most treasured valuable was her family and friends. She was a friend and confidant to many, the epitome of what an exceptional human being strives to be. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by seven children: Carolyn L., widow of Ronald Rohrbach of Boyertown; Betty A. Troxel of Exeter Township; Mary Jane, wife of Gary Jablonski of Harleysville; Robert L. Rhoads of Birdsboro; Glenn A. Rhoads of Oley; Sandra Mae, wife of John Valgus of Fleetwood; and Steven, husband of Beth Rhoads of Oley. Betty is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Ruth M. Troxel and three siblings: Emma Mae Herbein, Paul E. Rhoads and Jane E. Rhoads. Services will be held privately. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 325 Covered Bridge Road, Oley, PA 19547. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Oley is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.