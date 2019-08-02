Betty Rhodes

Service Information
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA
19530 0292
(610)-683-8111
Obituary
Betty M. Rhodes, 89, formerly of Lyons, died Monday,

July 29, 2019, in Berks Heim.

One of 11 children, she was a daughter of the late Robert E. and Evelyn K. (Fields) Rhodes.

Betty is survived by sisters: Ethel I. Croll, Topton, Shirley J. Wolfe, Kutztown, Janet F. Burdan, Laureldale, and

Barbara A. Miller, Kutztown; brothers, LeRoy R. Rhodes, Topton, and Dennis L. Rhodes, Orwigsburg.

She was predeceased by siblings: Ruth E. McCarty, Ella E. Auciello, Helen Bailey and Lester R. Rhodes.

Services for Betty will be private at the convenience of the family. Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 2, 2019
