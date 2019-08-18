|
|
Betty A. Riegel, 86, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, August 9th, in Towne Centre StoneRidge Retirement Community,
Myerstown.
She was the widow of Russell G. Riegel.
It was important to Betty to help others, so she donated herself to Humanity Gifts Registry. Betty's entire obituary will appear in the Reading Eagle on
September 15th with information regarding her funeral service which will take place in Bern Reformed U.C.C., later in September.
The Kirkhoff Funeral Home in Bernville is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019