Betty A. Riegel, 86, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, August 9th in Towne Centre StoneRidge Retirement Community,
Myerstown. It was important to Betty to help others, so she donated herself to
Humanity Gifts Registry.
Betty was married to the late Russell G. Riegel, who passed away January 28, 2016. Betty and Russell were
married for sixty five years. Born in Penn Twp., she was the daughter of the late Daniel M. Parker Jr. and Alma E. (Lash) Parker.
Betty was a member of Bern Reformed United Church of Christ, where she was a former Sunday school teacher and member of the Women's Guild. Additionally she was a den mother for Troop 422 in Bernville. In Betty's earlier years she was employed by Whitner's Dept. Store, Boscov's West, and The Jefferson in Bernville. During the early 1970s, she was employed at the Wernersville State Hospital as an
assistant in the pharmacy. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, she was an aide for the Visiting Nurse Assoc. and employed in the Radiology Dept. at the Reading Hospital.
Beginning in 1982, Betty was a volunteer and tour guide at the Berks Heritage Center. From 1986 until 2014, Betty was volunteer coordinator for the Berks County Parks Dept. at the Berks Heritage Center. Betty was active at the Berks Historical Society. She volunteered at the Rainbow House, the New Journey Food Pantry in Reading, and Women in Crisis. Each year Betty would volunteer for the Cancer Society's Daffodils at Bern.
She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Mt. Pleasant Fire Co., and the Women's Club of Bernville.
Survivors include three children: Glenn I. Riegel and wife, Alane Riegel, of Bethel; Christine A. Forry, wife of
Richard Forry, of Bernville; and Rebecca G. Riegel, of
Akron, Pa. There are four grandchildren: Brett and Joshua Forry and Tyler and Aaron Riegel. Also two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Faith Forry.
She is predeceased by a brother, Daniel Parker III.
A celebration of Betty's life will take place on Sunday, September 29th at 1:00 p.m. in Bern Reformed United Church of Christ, 3196 Bernville Rd. (Rt. 183), Leesport, PA 19533 with Reverend James Roth officiating. Family and friends may attend a visitation with Betty's family in the church on Sunday from noon until 1:00 p.m. Interment will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Berks Co. Parks and Recreation, 2083 Tulpehocken Rd., Wyomissing, PA 19610 or to Bern Reformed UCC at the above address.
