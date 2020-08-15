Betty Seaman

Betty L. Seaman, who lived for 65 years at 249 State Street, Hamburg, passed away at nearly midnight August 13/14 at the age of 94 at Maidencreek Place, Dries Road, Reading, where she had resided for almost five years. Despite having lived her entire life within a five square block area of Hamburg, she was worldly wise and had traveled widely throughout England, Scotland, France and Germany with her husband Luke D. Seaman. In addition to the extensive network of local friends she had assembled in part through her nearly 34 year career at Hamburg Savings and Trust Company Bank (first as a teller and then as the first female officer in the bank’s history as Secretary-Treasurer) she maintained ongoing close contact with friends in England and France who Luke had met during his service in World War II. Her gardening, cooking, sewing, financial management, counseling, and nurturing talents were legendary. The gifts of her remarkable chocolate chip cookies rarely lasted long enough to hit kitchen cupboards, and she was a master of Pennsylvania Dutch cuisine. Upon her bank retirement in 1988 she received a torrent of accolades from grateful bank customers, who had always been much more than mere clients to her. And to her family and close friends, whose causes she championed, and whose crises she heroically managed, she was nothing short of a heroine. A lover of animals, her multiple daily walks during her seventies with her beloved Tibetan Spaniel Lauren through the streets of Hamburg became benchmarks of local resident socializing, and she teamed up with her elderly little cat Skippy, whose own personality and grit greatly contributed to her later years. She was predeceased by her parents Helen and John Loose, her beloved husband and devoted and talented dancing partner Luke (with whom she was married for 64.5 years) and whose death in 2012 rocked her, and by her older brother Paul, who had always served as her own champion during her childhood, adolescence and beyond. She is survived by her son Bruce, her daughter Dianne, three nephews (Daniel, Richard and Steve Loose) two nieces (Luann and Lorie Seaman), one brother-in-law (Ray Seaman, who as a resident also of Maidencreek provided comfort in her last years). Funeral home visitation at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 South Fourth Street, Hamburg is scheduled for 10:00 -11.00 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, followed by graveside services at St. John’s cemetery. COVID restrictions are honored, and you are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Betty L. Seaman to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508 www.berksarl.org
