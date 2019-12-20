|
Betty F. Sobotka, 91, of Brecknock Twp., passed away during the evening hours of Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in The Reading Hospital. Betty was predeceased by her husband William S. Sobotka, on April 19, 2001. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Morris S. and Margarete (Sdraveski) Ravel. Betty is survived by her children, David S., husband of Jan Sobotka, of Maxatawny Twp.; and Kathleen B. (Sobotka), widow of Gordon Stokes, Sinking Spring. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Jessica Stahler, Matthew Stokes, Kevin Sobotka, Kaitlin Gingrich and Megan Cerreta; and her great-grandchildren: Ann Stahler, Spencer Cerreta, Eleanor Sobotka, Theodore Stahler, Myles Stokes and Victor Sobotka. Betty is also survived by several nieces. She was predeceased by her siblings: Michael Chuhran, Mary Chuhran and Anna Spangler. Betty was a graduate of Reading Catholic High School. She was employed by the former Bell Telephone Company as a Telephone Operator for over 30 years until her retirement in 1983. Betty was a parishioner of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church, Reading. Betty was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. She loved spending time with her family, which was very important to her, playing the piano, writing short stories and sharing them with people, being outdoors in her garden appreciating nature, from the days in her youth when she would hike the mountains and hills in South Reading, to enjoying her country home in later years. Betty’s family had owned and operated the Market House Hotel at South Sixth and Bingaman Streets. She enjoyed spending time with the ‘golden girls’ going on trips to Atlantic City. She will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends may extend their sympathy and respects to the family on Monday, December 23, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., 239 South Ninth Street, Reading, PA 19602. A Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Sts. Cyril and Methodius R.C. Church Memorial Fund, 449 South Sixth Street, Reading, PA 19602, in memory of Mrs. Betty F. Sobotka.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019