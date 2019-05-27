Betty S. Stamm, 95, of Wyomissing, passed away

Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. in the Highlands at Wyomissing Skilled Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late John H. Stamm who passed away March 30, 2015.

Born in Albemarle, N.C., Mrs. Stamm was the daughter of the late Wilbern E. and Pearl (Hines) Bogle.

She is survived by her sons, William E. Stamm, husband of Yvonne Stamm, of Pottstown, and Robert J. Stamm,

husband of Rosemary Stamm, of Marlton, N.J.; and her 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Stamm is also survived by her brother, Max H. Bogle, of Albemarle, N.C.; and was preceded in death by her son, Richard J. Stamm, December 2008; her brother, James F. Bogle; and sisters, Norma Barrett and Gladys Frick.

Memorial Service will be held in the Highlands at

Wyomissing, 2000 Cambridge Ave., Wyomissing, at a later date. Inurnment will be held in Greensboro, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Highlands at Wyomissing Endowment Fund, 2000

Cambridge Ave., Wyomissing, PA 19610, or Salvation Army, 301 S. 5th St., Reading, PA 19602, in memory of Mrs. Betty S. Stamm.

Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave.,

Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



