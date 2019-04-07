Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty (Brown) Stasek.

Betty R. Stasek, 79, passed away April 6, 2019, in St . Francis Home, Mohnton.

She was the beloved wife of Richard C. Stasek, with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage. Born in Pottsville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Harold G. and Edith (Snyder) Brown.

Betty was a graduate of Reading High School. She was a parishioner of St. Catharine of Siena R. C. Church, Reading. Betty was employed by Dr. Barrios, Reading, as a medical secretary for 25 years and later for Dr. Sotomayer, Reading, for 10 years until retiring in January of 2019.

She was a former chaplain and current member of Daughters of the American Revolution. In her earlier years, she was an avid member of the Lady's Auxiliary of St.

Peter's R. C. Church, Reading.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her

daughter, Ann Elizabeth, wife of Anthony J. Foanio,

Wyomissing; two siblings, David P. Brown, Alabama, and Susan Loeper, Ohio. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Victoria A. Foanio, Wyomissing; and Timothy A. Stasek, Glenside.

Betty was predeceased by her two sons, Richard C. Stasek Jr., Daniel J. Stasek; and daughter-in-law, Carol (Worth) Stasek.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Catharine of Siena R. C. Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading, PA 19606, with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the church.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements.

Contributions can be made to St. Francis Home, 144

Hillside Dr., Shillington, PA 19607. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



