Betty G. (Groff) Stauffer, 89, wife of Warren G. Stauffer, of New Berlinville, Pa., passed on to her heavenly home on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in the Pottstown Hospital under Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care.

Betty was the daughter of the late Anna (Levan) Groff and Leon Groff.

She was employed by Pure Goat Products and lastly by Mistee Lingerie as an examiner until her retirement. Betty enjoyed playing cards and bingo. She loved going to auctions and vacationing at the hunting camp in Centre County but mostly spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 67 years is one son, Timothy Stauffer, husband of Sharon; and five

grandchildren: Ryan, Heather, Kristin, Jeremy and Erin; one sister, Dorothy DeLong; and one brother, John Groff.

She was predeceased by one daughter, Tina Lynn; and five sisters and two brothers.

At Betty's request, services will be private.

Morrell Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

