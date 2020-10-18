Betty Sterner

Betty A. Sterner, 91, of Fleetwood, passed away Friday October 16 at The Lutheran Home at Topton where she resided for two weeks. She was the wife of Donald R. Sterner who passed away August 24, 2019. Born in Gouglersville, she was a daughter of the late J. Leon Hoffert and Sarah (Bucher) Hoffert. Mrs. Sterner was employed for 29 years by the Oley Valley School District at the Alsace Elementary School. She was a cafeteria worker and later retired as the head cook. She is survived by her children, Diane F. Sanders wife of Larry D. Sanders and Frank L. Sterner husband of Nancy J. Stamm – Sterner, both of Fleetwood; her 6 grandchildren, Kyle Sanders, Eric Sanders, Ryan Sanders, Brent Sanders, Heather (Sterner) Gift, and Jason Sterner; 2 step grandchildren, Rebecca Pacifico and Jere Stamm; 14 great grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister Jane (Hoffert) Feeney wife of Donald Feeney, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Leonard Hoffert and by a sister Katherine (Hoffert) Szepkowski. Funeral service will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Avenue, Sinking Spring, Friday October 23, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Friday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com