1/1
Betty Sterner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty A. Sterner, 91, of Fleetwood, passed away Friday October 16 at The Lutheran Home at Topton where she resided for two weeks. She was the wife of Donald R. Sterner who passed away August 24, 2019. Born in Gouglersville, she was a daughter of the late J. Leon Hoffert and Sarah (Bucher) Hoffert. Mrs. Sterner was employed for 29 years by the Oley Valley School District at the Alsace Elementary School. She was a cafeteria worker and later retired as the head cook. She is survived by her children, Diane F. Sanders wife of Larry D. Sanders and Frank L. Sterner husband of Nancy J. Stamm – Sterner, both of Fleetwood; her 6 grandchildren, Kyle Sanders, Eric Sanders, Ryan Sanders, Brent Sanders, Heather (Sterner) Gift, and Jason Sterner; 2 step grandchildren, Rebecca Pacifico and Jere Stamm; 14 great grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister Jane (Hoffert) Feeney wife of Donald Feeney, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Leonard Hoffert and by a sister Katherine (Hoffert) Szepkowski. Funeral service will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Avenue, Sinking Spring, Friday October 23, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Friday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved