Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA
19540
(610)-777-2331
Betty V. Sweitzer, 89, formerly of Brecknock Twp.,

Lancaster County, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Ephrata Hospital.

Born in Cumru Twp., she was the daughter of the late

Leroy and Edna (Eckenroth) Mohn. She was the widow of Walter W. Sweitzer.

She is survived by one brother, Merlin Mohn, of

Reinholds.

She was predeceased by two sisters; and a brother.

A private graveside service will be held at Bowmansville Union Cemetery.

A private graveside service will be held at Bowmansville Union Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., of Mohnton.

