Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hale Funeral Home
187 Upper Plain
Bradford, VT 05033
(802) 222-5758
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Sweitzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty (Becker) Sweitzer


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty (Becker) Sweitzer Obituary

Betty Sweitzer, 96, of South Pleasant Street, died September 29, 2019, at her home.

She was born August 9, 1923, in Reading, Pa., the daughter of Earl Becker and Ruth (Schlotman) Becker. She received her

education in multiple schools in the Reading, Pa. area and graduated high school as salutatorian. After her schooling on October 16, 1941, she married Harry Arthur Sweitzer in Bernville, Pa.

After World War II, Betty and Harry bought a small farm where she took care of animals while he worked in a

factory. She moved to Bradford, Vt. in 1986, after his death, to live with Claire Robitzer and her family.

Mrs. Sweitzer was active in knitting and crocheting for Church World Services through the United Congregational Church in Bradford, Vt. She was also a co-leader for the

local Girl Scout Troop and loved camping.

Survivors include a son, Terry Sweitzer (Lasell Bartlett) of Lynch Station, Va.; and a daughter, Claire Robitzer, of Bradford, Vt; two grandsons; and a great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother,

Robert Becker; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Robitzer.

Graveside funeral services will be held at the

convenience of the family in Sawyer Cemetery in Bradford, Vt. Arrangements are by Hale Funeral Home of Bradford, Vt.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now