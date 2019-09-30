|
|
Betty Sweitzer, 96, of South Pleasant Street, died September 29, 2019, at her home.
She was born August 9, 1923, in Reading, Pa., the daughter of Earl Becker and Ruth (Schlotman) Becker. She received her
education in multiple schools in the Reading, Pa. area and graduated high school as salutatorian. After her schooling on October 16, 1941, she married Harry Arthur Sweitzer in Bernville, Pa.
After World War II, Betty and Harry bought a small farm where she took care of animals while he worked in a
factory. She moved to Bradford, Vt. in 1986, after his death, to live with Claire Robitzer and her family.
Mrs. Sweitzer was active in knitting and crocheting for Church World Services through the United Congregational Church in Bradford, Vt. She was also a co-leader for the
local Girl Scout Troop and loved camping.
Survivors include a son, Terry Sweitzer (Lasell Bartlett) of Lynch Station, Va.; and a daughter, Claire Robitzer, of Bradford, Vt; two grandsons; and a great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother,
Robert Becker; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Robitzer.
Graveside funeral services will be held at the
convenience of the family in Sawyer Cemetery in Bradford, Vt. Arrangements are by Hale Funeral Home of Bradford, Vt.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 30, 2019