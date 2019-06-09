Betty J. (Weitzel) Uhler, 96, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Masonic Village,

Elizabethtown.

She was the wife of the late Harry J. Uhler. Betty, a daughter of the late Earl and Anna (Zinn) Weitzel, was born in Sinking Spring.

She is survived by a daughter, Bonnie M. Hausman; a brother, Jay "Jack" Weitzel; a sister, Marion Weitzel; a grandson, Andrew Hausman; and several nieces and

nephews. She was preceded in death by five brothers, Charles, Paul, John, William and Robert; and a sister,

Arlene Kocher.

She was a 1941 graduate of Wilson Senior High School and retired from Crayola Products, Easton, after 30 years.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 14th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10:30-11:00 a.m., Friday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sinking Spring Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Richmond Homeless, 4600 Jaydee Dr., Moseley, VA 23120.

Online condolences may be made at

www.lammandwitman.com.



