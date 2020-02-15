Home

NESTER FUNERAL HOME/NEW TRIPO
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA 18066-4623
Betty Waidelich

Betty Waidelich Obituary
Betty J. (Stoudt) Waidelich, 71, of Kempton, PA. passed away in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, Allentown, PA on February 14, 2020. She was the wife of the late James D. “Jesse” Waidelich, who passed away in 2016. Born in Slatedale, PA., she was the daughter of the late Robert Stoudt and Sarah Weiss. Betty was a 1966 graduate of Northern Lehigh High School and she was a member of Jacob’s Church in New Tripoli, PA. Betty enjoyed working at her daughter’s Five Points Cricket Farm in Kempton, PA. over the last few years up until a week before her death. Survivors include two daughters, Donna S. wife of Darryl F. Graff and Lynn A. Waidelich, both of Kempton, PA.; two grandchildren, Kayla R. and Alexander D. Graff, both of Kempton, PA. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty’s name can be made to Jacob’s Church Memorial Fund at 8373 Kings Highway New Tripoli, PA 18066. Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences for the family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
