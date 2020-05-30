Betty Jane Warren, 98, of Cumru Twp., passed away Friday May 29, 2020 at Country Meadows of Wyomissing. She was the wife of John W. Warren, who passed away December 3, 2010. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Louis T. Kestner and Marie E. (Felix) Kestner. Prior to retiring Mrs. Warren was employed as a secretary at the former Nolde and Horst knitting mills. She was a member of St. Thomas Reformed UCC in Reading. Surviving is her son: John L. Warren husband of Louise M. Warren of Shillington; her granddaughter Nicole Warren-Missimer wife of Jeremy S. Missimer of Mohnton; and her grandsons Noah W. Missimer and Zachary W. Missimer. She was predeceased by her granddaughter Michelle L. Warren and by her brother Louis T. Kestner, Jr. Services will be held privately in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington, with Rev. Charles S. Nease, Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Country Meadows Co Workers Foundation at https://www.countrymeadows.com/about-us/co-worker-foundation in memory of Mrs. Betty Jane Warren. Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneral homes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 30 to May 31, 2020.