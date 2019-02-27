Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty (Lutz) Weiss.

Betty Lutz Weiss, 86, of Womelsdorf, passed away at Stone Ridge Towne Centre, Myerstown, early Friday morning, February 22, 2019. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Weiss.

Born in North Heidelberg Twp., on May 10, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Roy P. Lutz and Ada Kantz Lutz.

She is survived by four children: Sharon Davidheiser, wife of Richard Kramer; Susan Davidheiser, wife of the late Charles Pesce; Wayne Davidheiser, husband of Rachel Heffner; Patricia Davidheiser, wife of Wesley Beissel. There are six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers: LeRoy Lutz, Harold Lutz; and a sister, Lillian Lutz Kockel.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Little Tulpehocken Church, 40 Church Road, Bernville, with Pastor James Snyder,

officiating. Inurnment will follow in the adjoining Church Cemetery. The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, has charge. www.mullfh.com



