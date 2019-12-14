|
|
Betty Jane Wenrich, age 88, of Robesonia passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at her residence. She was the wife of 64 years to Paul N. Wenrich. Born in Rehrersburg, on August 22, 1931, she was a daughter of the late George A. and Edna Mae (Haak) Bickel. Betty retired from Arrow Needle. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a sister, Shirley A., wife of Pierce Ditzler; a brother, Robert A. Bickel, husband of Doris; a brother-in-law, Gifford Krause; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by seven brothers and sisters. A private graveside service will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Robesonia, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 S Robeson St., Robesonia, PA 19551. Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019