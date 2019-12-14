Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mull Funeral Home & Cremation Services
27 East High Street
Womelsdorf, PA 19567
(610) 589-2821
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Wenrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Wenrich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Wenrich Obituary
Betty Jane Wenrich, age 88, of Robesonia passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at her residence. She was the wife of 64 years to Paul N. Wenrich. Born in Rehrersburg, on August 22, 1931, she was a daughter of the late George A. and Edna Mae (Haak) Bickel. Betty retired from Arrow Needle. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a sister, Shirley A., wife of Pierce Ditzler; a brother, Robert A. Bickel, husband of Doris; a brother-in-law, Gifford Krause; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by seven brothers and sisters. A private graveside service will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Robesonia, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 S Robeson St., Robesonia, PA 19551. Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -