Betty E. “Bets” Witwer, 81 years, of Elverson, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Berks Heim, following a long illness. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., from The Labs Funeral Home Inc., 141 Pequea Ave., Honey Brook, PA, with Rev. Dr. Carl P. Griffin officiating. A private interment will be held at Elverson United Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Bets to Blue Ball Area Lioness Club, PO Box 172, Blue Ball, PA 17506. Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home Inc., of Honey Brook, Pa. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
