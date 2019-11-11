Home

Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 374-4505
Betty Young Obituary
Betty Jane Young, 92, of Virginia, formerly of Reading, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in her daughter’s residence, where she resided for eight years, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Reading, on January 22, 1927, a daughter of the late Edward B. and Edith (Smith) Johnson. She was the last survivor of 12 siblings. Surviving are her nine children, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of family and close friends. Home Going Services will be Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading. Burial to follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. Viewing will be Saturday, 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m., in the funeral home. www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
