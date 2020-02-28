|
Betty R. Zug, 86, of Manheim, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at UPMC – Lititz after a brief illness. Born in Shartlesville, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Elsie M. (Field) Degler. Betty was employed at the former Raymark Industries of Manheim for 36 years and also was a cashier for Weis Markets, Manheim, for 14 years. She was a graduate of Marion Twp. High School class of 1949. She was a member of Tulpehocken Trinity United Church of Christ, Richland. Betty enjoyed crocheting, sudoku puzzles, solitaire and the Phillies. She was the wife of the late R. Ray Zug, who died in 2010, and previously Robert L. Ruhl, who died in 1961. Surviving are two daughters, Roberta, wife of Dan Peachey, Lancaster; Cynthia, wife of William Ernst Sr., East Petersburg; a son, Barry H. husband of Linda Zug, Coraopolis; four grandchildren: Kevin, William Jr., Lisa and Garrett; three step-grandchildren: Brad, Kristi and Andy; three great-grandchildren: John, Carter and Jackson; and two sisters, June wife of C. Jacob Stricker, Womelsdorf; and Doris Umberger, Stouchsburg. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty’s funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. There will be a public viewing at the funeral home on Monday evening, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with additional viewing on Tuesday morning, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Tulpehocken Trinity U.C.C. Cemetery, Richland. Those desiring may send contributions in Betty’s memory to the , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family online condolences, please visit www.BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020