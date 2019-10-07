Home

Bettye A. (Stitzer) Wegman Bettye A. (Stitzer) Wegman, 93, of Oley, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the wife of Levi M. Wegman, with whom she celebrated 73 years of marriage. Born in Oley, Pennsylvania, on October 10, 1925, she was the daughter of Elmer and Anna (Mathias) Stitzer. Bettye was a graduate of Oley Valley High School in 1943 and attended Fleetwood Bible Church. She was a member of Oley Farm Women’s Group and loved traveling the world with her husband. Bettye also enjoyed homemaking, sewing and loved singing in church with her sister, Fern Along with her husband, Levi, Bettye was the owner/operator of the Reading Farmer’s Market for 52 years as well as L.M. Wegman and Sons Poultry. In addition to her husband, Bettye is survived by four sons: G. Martin Wegman, husband of Lesley, Exeter; Douglas R. Wegman, husband of Linda, Ruscombmanor Twp.; Bradley K. Wegman, husband of Carol, Exeter; and Dwight D. Wegman, husband of Sharon, Lower Heidelberg Twp; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one sister, Fern widow of Gordon Yorgey, Frederick, Pa. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn. An additional visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. in Fleetwood Bible Church, 2847 Moselem Springs Road, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Interment will be at Friedens Cemetery, Oley. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019
