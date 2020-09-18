Beverly A. (Smale) Pelehowski Beverly A. (Smale) Pelehowski, 73, of Ruscombmanor Twp., passed away Thursday, September 17th in Manor Care in Laureldale. Beverly was married to the late Wayne L. Pelehowski who passed away April 1, 2009. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Leonard Smale and Marie (Livingood) Smale. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, and playing bingo. She was a member of Cedarville United Methodist Church in Pottstown. Surviving is a son, Leonard D. Pelehowski and wife Nicole L. Pelehowski of Blandon. There is a grandchild, Ashley Pelehowski. Also, there are three step sisters and one step brother. There will not be any services for Beverly at this time. The Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com