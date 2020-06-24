Beverly Ann Bansner
Beverly Ann (Wert) Bansner Beverly Ann (Wert) Bansner, 78, of Spring Twp., passed away on June 23, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of Philip T. Bansner. Together they celebrated 55 years of marriage. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Vera (Stoudt) Wert. Beverly was employed as an Elementary and Substitute teacher for Wyomissing Area School District for a combined 38 years. In later years she took classes at the Warehouse Studios, and became an accomplished painter. She was a member of the Breast Cancer Support Group, Spring Township Women’s Club and Advent Lutheran Church where she participated in the bell and vocal choir. Beverly enjoyed attending concerts with her husband and volunteering at the Animal Rescue League. She was a breast and renal cancer survivor of more than 20 years. She fought long and hard with her quiet strength and was an inspiration to others facing cancer.She will be remembered for many things, but mostly for her love of her family, especially her children and grandchildren. In addition to her husband she is survived by her children: Bradley T. Bansner, husband of Maria I. of Wernersville and Karen L. DeFrees, wife of Todd E. of Blandon. Also surviving are grandchildren: Christine M. and Benjamin T. Bansner and Alexandra L., Mackenzie E. and Isabella L. DeFrees; brother: Craig D. Wert; husband of Marcia A. of Exeter Twp., and a nephew: Christopher M. Wert. A graveside service will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Park on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00AM. The family will receive friends and relatives a Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring on Saturday from 8-9:15AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Bean Funeral Home of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
08:00 - 09:15 AM
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Forest Hills Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
