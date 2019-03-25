Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly (Bryan) Deck.

Beverly Colleen Deck, 95, of The

Highlands at Wyomissing, passed away at 12:20 p.m., March 20th, 2019, in The Highlands at Wyomissing Skilled Nursing Unit.

She was the wife of the late Curtis W. Deck, of Robesonia, Pa., who passed away in 1995. Born in Lehighton, Pa., Mrs. Deck was the daughter of the late Clarence and Catherine (Bossert) Bryan. She was a graduate of Lehighton High School and the Episcopal

Hospital nursing school in Philadelphia. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Robesonia and was an LPN for many years at the former Community General Hospital in Reading.

Mrs. Deck is survived by her children: Colleen J. (Wyatt) Koch, wife of Robert J. Koch, of Myerstown; Richard A. Wyatt, husband of Donna L. Wyatt, of Hamburg; and Alice A. Deck, of Malvern; three grandchildren: Robert Koch Jr., Kevin Erb and Michael Wyatt; and a great-grandson,

Joshua Koch. She is also survived by her cousin, Charles Thamarus, of Leesport, formerly of Reading.

She is predeceased by a sister, Cortney Bryan Schaeffer.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, for the family. Friends are invited to join the family for a luncheon at 12:00 p.m. at The Stouch Tavern in

Womelsdorf, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, in memory of Beverly C. Deck.

Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneral homes.com.



