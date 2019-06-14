Beverly Ann (Moyer) Ehst, 71, of Rockland Township, died June 12, 2019.

She was the loving wife of Richard W. Ehst. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 5th. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Edwin H. and LaRay C. (Burkhart) Moyer. Beverly was a 1966 graduate of Oley Valley High School. She was employed as a payroll clerk with Boscov's Department Store, Laureldale, for 34 years, retiring in 2009. Beverly was a member of Zion-Spies Evangelical Reformed Church, Alsace Township. She was an avid fan of Elvis Presley and Tweetie Bird. Beverly and her husband enjoyed going car cruising together. Her

favorite thing to do, however, was spend time with family.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, is her daughter, Kim D., wife of Thomas D. Wenner, of Maidencreek Township; her grandson, Dylan M. Wenner; and her siblings, Barry E., husband of Jackie Moyer, of Yorktown, Va., and Brenda K. Moyer, of Oley.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In addition to flowers, contributions may be made to: , 237 Court Street, Reading, PA 19601.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Oley, is in charge of arrangements.




