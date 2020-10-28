1/1
Beverly J. Weiss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly J. (Clark) Weiss Beverly J. (Clark) Weiss, 77, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away October 26, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital. She was the loving wife of James P. Weiss. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Josephine (Grycon) Clark. Beverly was a graduate of Reading High School. She was employed by Fromm Electric, retiring in 2003. Beverly was a member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Reading. She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. She also enjoyed testing her luck playing the lottery. In addition to her husband, she is survived by four nephews: Matt (Tracy) Weiss, Exeter, Kevin (Karen) Hyde, Fresno, CA, Mark (Cindy) Hyde, Danville and Timothy (Penny) Weiss, Allentown; three nieces: Kathy (Lenny, Jr.) Weiss-Slemmer, Salisbury, MD, Heather (John) Gapinski, Denver and Cheryl (John) Seyfert, Exeter; and one brother-in-law, Thomas (Barbara) Weiss, Exeter. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Temple is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved