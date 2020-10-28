Beverly J. (Clark) Weiss Beverly J. (Clark) Weiss, 77, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away October 26, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital. She was the loving wife of James P. Weiss. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Josephine (Grycon) Clark. Beverly was a graduate of Reading High School. She was employed by Fromm Electric, retiring in 2003. Beverly was a member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Reading. She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. She also enjoyed testing her luck playing the lottery. In addition to her husband, she is survived by four nephews: Matt (Tracy) Weiss, Exeter, Kevin (Karen) Hyde, Fresno, CA, Mark (Cindy) Hyde, Danville and Timothy (Penny) Weiss, Allentown; three nieces: Kathy (Lenny, Jr.) Weiss-Slemmer, Salisbury, MD, Heather (John) Gapinski, Denver and Cheryl (John) Seyfert, Exeter; and one brother-in-law, Thomas (Barbara) Weiss, Exeter. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Temple is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
