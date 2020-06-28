Beverly Quittner, née Sellis, a long-time resident of Reading, died on June 26, 2020. She was 91. Beverly was born in Brooklyn, New York, attending Erasmus Hall High School and Brooklyn College. She lived in Reading for nearly 50 years, retiring to Scottsdale, Arizona in 2004, and later Baltimore, Maryland. She spent her early adulthood in Reading raising her children, while volunteering for the Head Start Program in the mid-1960s. She also participated in the feminist movement of the 1970s, once hosting an evening at her home for Betty Friedan. In the 1980s she worked as a career counselor for Reading’s PACE Institute, and later in sales for Computerland, teaching family and friends the meaning of “www” long before browsers. She was also an avid cook, loved world cuisine, and trips to New York’s Chinatown. Beverly’s husband, Leonard Quittner, predeceased her in 2005. She is survived by four sons, Josh, Seth, Adam, and Jeremy. She is also survived by her eight beloved grandchildren, Zoe, Ella, Elisheva, Zalman, Clementine, Heshy, Mendel, and Sruly. Funeral services were held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery.



