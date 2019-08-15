Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Seltzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Seltzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Seltzer Obituary

Beverly A. Hurley, 69, formerly of Shillington, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 7:30 a.m. at the home of her sister, Wendy Noll, of Leesport.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Joseph I. Seltzer Sr. and Joyce E. (Forred) Seltzer. Beverly was employed by Alcon Research in Sinking Spring as an optic assembler until her retirement in 2014.

She is survived by her son, Frank D. Hurley Jr., of Akron, Ohio, with whom she last resided; and her daughter, Cortney J. Hurley, of Parma, Ohio; and her granddaughter Autumn S. Hurley. She is also survived by her siblings: Joseph Seltzer Jr., husband of Linda Seltzer, of Exeter Township; Bonnie Orth, wife of Carl Orth, of Muhlenberg Township; Wendy Noll, wife of Keith Noll, of Leesport; and Lynn Seltzer, loving companion of Leroy Klavis, of Wyomissing. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and one great-grandnephew.

Beverly was preceded in death by her beloved sister-in-law, Bernadine; and nephew Christopher Orth.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now