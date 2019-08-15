|
Beverly A. Hurley, 69, formerly of Shillington, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 7:30 a.m. at the home of her sister, Wendy Noll, of Leesport.
Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Joseph I. Seltzer Sr. and Joyce E. (Forred) Seltzer. Beverly was employed by Alcon Research in Sinking Spring as an optic assembler until her retirement in 2014.
She is survived by her son, Frank D. Hurley Jr., of Akron, Ohio, with whom she last resided; and her daughter, Cortney J. Hurley, of Parma, Ohio; and her granddaughter Autumn S. Hurley. She is also survived by her siblings: Joseph Seltzer Jr., husband of Linda Seltzer, of Exeter Township; Bonnie Orth, wife of Carl Orth, of Muhlenberg Township; Wendy Noll, wife of Keith Noll, of Leesport; and Lynn Seltzer, loving companion of Leroy Klavis, of Wyomissing. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and one great-grandnephew.
Beverly was preceded in death by her beloved sister-in-law, Bernadine; and nephew Christopher Orth.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019