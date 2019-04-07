Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly (White) Spotts.

Beverly J. Spotts, 83, formerly of Cumru Twp., passed away on April 4, 2019, at

Mifflin Center.

She was the wife of the late Laurence L. R. Spotts. They celebrated 62 years of

marriage. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Valeria (Seyfert) White.

Beverly was employed as a bookkeeper for Sharp Point/Alcon Precision for a combined 20 years. Her

passions were her children and grandchildren, close friends, traveling, cruises, gardening, reading, cross-stitching, sewing, playing pinochle and Mahjong, puzzles, cooking and baking.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Marcy Ann Spotts; and sister, Karen Matthews.

She is survived by her children: Steven L. Spotts, husband of Sandy L., of Mohrsville; Jeffrey L. Spotts, husband of Marlene N., of Sinking Spring; Michael L. Spotts, husband of Kathleen M., of Oley; and Michele L. Strain, wife of

Joseph W., of Shillington. Also surviving are grandchildren: Brian, Bradley, April, Andrew and Madison Spotts; Joseph, Michael and Nicholas Strain; great-granddaughter, Hailey Spotts; sister, Marsha Doering; and brother, Robert Lesher.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Service of Shillington is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



