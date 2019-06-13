Beverly Ann (Hertzog) Wentzel, 67, of Temple, passed away June 9, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was the wife of Dale Arthur Wentzel and they were married for 48 years. Born in Reading, Pa., on November 20, 1951, she was a daughter of the late Lee Earl and Anna (DiMaio) Hertzog. Beverly was a 1969 graduate of Oley Valley High School and was a member of Glad Tidings Church.

She was a loving wife and a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed fishing with her husband, reading and crafts. Beverly was a member of the Travelers Protective Association and the Sinking Spring VFW. She worked as a courier and also worked in the Berkshire Mall for

Woolworth as a supervisor for 10 years.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her two

children, Matthew S., husband of Harmony E. Wentzel, of Wernersville; and Jodi M., wife of Richard E. Shuman, of Reading. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Abi D.

Shuman, Nathaniel G. Shuman and Owen M. Wentzel; and a great-grandchild, Mason.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Lee E.

Hertzog.

Memorial service will be on Saturday at 12:00 p.m., at

Riverview Christian Fellowship, 3301 Stoudts Ferry Bridge Rd., Reading, PA 19605. There will be a visitation from 11-12:00 p.m., in the pavilion.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Gift of Life House, 401 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



