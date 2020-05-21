Beverly (Kimmel) Woodring Beverly (Kimmel) Woodring age of 81, passed away from ALS on May 15th at the Transitions LifeCare Hospice Center in Raleigh, NC. She was formerly a resident of Green Valley Estates in Sinking Spring, PA and currently a resident of Cary, NC. Born in Jenner Township, PA, she was the daughter of the late Blair and Luella (Sarver) Kimmel. Bev was a graduate of Jenner Boswell Jennerstown H.S. and Conemaugh Valley Hospital School of Nursing in Johnstown, PA. She was a certified case manager. Beverly worked as an industrial nurse for the Bethlehem Steel Co., as a medical case manager for the Berks VNA, and ended her career as a Senior Medical Case Manager for Penna Insurance Management Co. (PHICO) in 1999. Beverly enjoyed being involved in community groups, golfing with her husband, playing bridge, and most of all being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Bev also served in numerous capacities at the West Lawn United Methodist Church, where she was a member for over 50 years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Jim and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Bev is survived by her husband James (Jim) Woodring, whom she married on August 26, 1961 at the EUB Church in Johnstown, PA. She is also survived by two daughters, Susan Davis, wife of Reese Davis Jr. of Oldsmar, Florida, and Sally Ann Timothy of Cary, NC; 5 grandchildren, Lindsay Bankard, wife of Joseph Bankard, Reese (Jimmy) Davis of San Diego, CA, Grace Timothy, of New York, NY, Heather Timothy of Arlington, VA, Jack Timothy of Cary, NC; and her great-granddaughter Emma Shay Bankard. Beverly was preceded in death by her sister Debra Shields MacNamara. A private service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Beverly’s honor to Transitions LifeCare, or St. Francis United Methodist Church.



