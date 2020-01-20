Home

Services
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
8:00 PM
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Stephen the Martyr P.N.C. Church
20 St. Stephen’s Church Lane
Reading, PA
Beverly Wunderlich Obituary
Beverly R. Wunderlich, 59, of Cumru Township, passed away January 18, 2020, at 3:58 a.m., surrounded by her loving husband and daughter. She was the wife of The Very Reverend Donald E. Wunderlich, with whom she shared 28 years of marriage. Born in Painesville, Ohio, she was a daughter of Janet (Kovacs) Rush, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and the late Robert G. Rush. Beverly was a graduate of Harvey High School, Painesville, Ohio, and Lakeland College, Mentor, Ohio. She was a member of St. Stephen the Martyr Polish National Catholic Church and their A.N.S. Society. She was a volunteer coach at the Easton, PA YMCA and played the clarinet, tenor sax and bassoon in a Big Band Swing group in Ohio. Beverly was a very selfless woman who was fond of history, especially that of the British monarchy. She worked as a graphic artist and projectionist for IATSE Union Local #160, Cleveland, Ohio. Beverly had the distinction of being the only female union projectionist. In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by her daughter, Danielle M. Wunderlich, who is a student at Champlain College, Burlington, Vt. She was predeceased by her brother, Greig Rush. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m., with A.N.S. Prayer service at 8:00 p.m., at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Prayers on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., at St. Stephen the Martyr P.N.C. Church, 20 St. Stephen’s Church Lane, Reading, PA 19607. The Right Reverend Bernard Nowicki celebrant. Interment will be private. Please remember Beverly by making contributions to St. Stephen the Martyr P.N.C. Church at the above address. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
