Billie-Ann Bannon, 77 years, of Mohnton, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at her home, following an illness. She was born in West Reading on Sunday, June 14, 1942. Billie-Ann was the daughter of the late William Harrison and Elsie Jeanette (Lewis) Kellett. She was the wife of Horace M. “Bud” Bannon, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage. Billie-Ann was a homemaker to her beloved family. She was a member of the Plowville Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she served as custodian of the church. Billie-Ann enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and crocheting. She also had a ceramics studio and worked at K-Mart as a clerk. Billie-Ann was preceded in death by her son, William Ted Bannon. Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Michael “Skip’ Bannon and his wife, Donna Snyder, of Exeter Twp., and James Bannon, of Mohnton; and a sister, Elsie Jean Kellett, of Exeter Twp. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. from The Labs Funeral Home Inc., 141 Pequea Ave., Honey Brook, PA, with Rev. Michael Ware officiating. Interment will follow at the Plowville Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. A calling hour will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Billie-Ann to the Plowville Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton, PA 19540-7242. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019