Billie Jean Leach
Billie Jean (Hale) Leach Billie Jean(Hale) Leach passed away September 20th. She was born 8-31-60 in Reading daughter of the late Joe Edd & Darlene Hale. She was the wife of Charles A. Leach, they were married March 1, 1991. She is survived by a son Jack of Alsace township, daughter Cheyenne of Fleetwood, three grandkids Jadrian, Ana, and Madisen, her brother Tom husband of JoAnn Hale and her niece Nina and nephew Tom. She loved NASCAR, her Eagles and Nittany Lions. She will also be missed by her 6 cats, Harley, Buba, Shelton, Rocky, Precious and Fluffy. Billie Jean requests there will be no service. www.berkscremations.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 21 to Sep. 24, 2020.
